Napa Valley’s FEL Wines selects new winemaker

Sarah Green has been promoted to winemaker of FEL Wines, part of Lede Family Wines in Yountville.

“Sarah has walked the vineyards for years and understands the attributes that distinguish the quality of FEL wines inside and out,” FEL’s Director of Winemaking Ryan Hodgins stated in the announcement. “She has become an indispensable member of our team with a deep understanding of how to treat the nuanced fruit of our single-vineyard wines with individual care. She has ultimately had a hand in every wine we’ve produced since 2017, from vineyard to bottle, and I am thrilled to continue to work with her in this new capacity.”

Green joined FEL Wines as an associate winemaker in 2017. After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Smith College in 2011, Green worked her first harvest at Donelan Family Wines in Santa Rosa, followed by consecutive harvests in New Zealand, the Sonoma Coast and Western Australia. In 2013, she returned to Sonoma, where she spent four years as assistant winemaker at Donelan.

“Sarah’s promotion to Winemaker recognizes her invaluable contributions to FEL and the potential we see in her future here,” stated Tony Baldini, president and chief operating officer of Lede Family Wines. “In her new role, she will have expanded opportunities to work with our renowned vineyards and state-of-the art cellar.”

