Napa Valley’s Groth winery names new top winemaker; Napa’s Grounded Wine gets new GM; other North Bay professionals news

Michael Weis has retired after a 26-year career at Groth Vineyards & Winery in Oakville. He recently held the title of winemaker emeritus.

Cameron Parry (courtesy photo)

Groth’s second winemaker since the winery’s founding in the early 1980s, Weis is succeeded by Director of Winegrowing Cameron Parry, whom he recruited to the winery in 2014, the winery stated.

Weis joined Groth in 1994 after working at Robert Mondavi Winery and Vichon. Weis has educated countless men and women in the wine business, teaching several wine courses at Napa Valley College for over 20 years

Founded in 1982, Groth Vineyards & Winery is a family-owned and -operated winery, in the heart of Napa Valley’s famed Oakville AVA.

—

Mack Hoehner has joined Napa Valley-based Grounded Wine Co. as managing director and senior vice president of Sales.

The wine company described Hoehner as an experienced 30-year veteran in wine sales. He began his career with Gallo and led the Southwest region for several companies. Most recently, he was senior vice president, National Sales Manager for Vintage Wine Estates.

The company also announced Catherine Jamison will lend her expertise managing chain and retail distribution. It stated she brngs 20 years of retail experience to Grounded Wine Co. Most recently she was director of Sales, Strategic Retail for Young’s Market Company.

—

Michael Trott (courtesy photo)

Michael Trott has been hired as vice president of finance for the Petaluma-based financial services firm CrossCheck.

The company’s announcement stated Trott has over 30 years of experience (including 15-plus as a CFO) in finance, administration and operations for middle-market fintech and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies.

His background includes working for companies such as EQIS Capital Management, Worldwise, Inc., Central Garden & Pet Company, and Deloitte & Touche.

Trott is a graduate of California State University East Bay where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and business administration. In addition to Petaluma, the company has offices in South Lake, Texas.

—

Brian Lynch (courtesy photo)

Brian Lynch has been named vice president, sales and marketing, at Marietta Cellars in Sonoma County.

Most recently Lynch was director of National Sales at Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant, based in Berkeley. Prior to that he was vice president and national sales manager for SakéOne and national sales manager, vice president Business Relations and Education for Wilson Daniels.

The winery is owned and operated by second generation winemaker Scot Bilbro. Now fully estate-based and organically farmed, Marietta has vineyards spanning 310 acres in the Alexander Valley, McDowell Valley, and the Yorkville Highlands.

—

Allyson Wiley Weekes has joined Sonoma’s Three Sticks Winery at 143 W. Spain St. as head of marketing. Weekes and her husband, Nigel, still own Bohemian Highway wine tours.

—

Meaghan Qian-Fu Becker has joined VineView, a vineyard technology firm based in the Napa Valley, on its board of directors.

Qian-Fu Becker began her career in Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs and, after receiving her MBA at Harvard Business School, moved to San Francisco for a strategy role in Silicon Valley.

Moving to the Napa Valley and becoming part of the wine business, she was most recently general manager at Quintessa, an estate winery in the heart of Napa Valley, and a publisher at James.Suckling.com, overseeing all business and operational matters. She also recently founded a management consulting practice In Vino Veritas LLC.

—

Dan Carroll (courtesy photo)

Dan Carroll, a founding partner of Brooklands Capital Strategies, has joined Healdsburg Jazz as a member of its board of directors .

Prior to forming Brooklands Carroll was a partner of TPG Capital, joining the firm in 1995 when he co-founded TPG’s Asian investment business, formerly Newbridge Capital.

Prior to joining TPG, Carroll spent nine years with Hambrecht & Quist Asia Pacific. Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.