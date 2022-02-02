Napa Valley’s historic Silverado Resort and Spa sold

The Silverado Resort and Spa, a luxury resort and longtime staple in Napa Valley, has new owners.

Affiliates of Colorado-based KSL Capital Partners LLC and Arcade Capital LLC announced in a joint press release today that they have acquired the property. Terms were not disclosed.

The Napa Valley Register reported that the sellers include golfer Johnny Miller, Tim Wall, Ken Leister, J. Roger Kent and resort managing director John Evans.

The 449-room Silverado is situated on 300 acres, with a number of restaurants, golf courses, and tennis and bocce ball courts on the property. It has a 16,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, and 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, according to the release. The property was built in 1870 as a private estate.

KSL is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises, and Arcade Capital is a private real estate investment firm that specializes in the hotel management and global wellness space, according to the release

“At KSL, we take great pride in having had the opportunity of owning and investing in some of the most storied hotels and resorts in the world,” Michael Mishap, principal at KSL, stated in the release. “Our goal is to preserve what makes each asset unique, while at the same time making new investments to meet the expectations of today’s travelers.”

Mishap added that KSL looks “forward to working with the broader Silverado community in enhancing the resort for the benefit of its guests and its neighbors.”

Will Obeid, founder and principal of Arcade Capital, stated in the announcement that his company looks forward to partnering with KSL Capital, which he said is known for its expertise with “complex resort properties of this nature.”

