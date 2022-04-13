Napa Valley’s John Anthony Family of Wines hires Eastern US sales director

Mike Gallo has been appointed director of Sales, Eastern U.S. Region for John Anthony Family of Wines in the Napa Valley.

Among other over a 20-year career, Gallo most recently worked with Banfi Vintners, the winery stated.

“It’s exciting to add talent and experience to this growing team. With the recent Butter Chardonnay line extension to introduce Butter Cab and Butter Bubbles, plus the growth of Serial Wines in both the on and off premise, it’s a great time to capture opportunity,” said John Anthony Truchard, founder and CEO. “The Eastern US Region is an important and highly-diverse marketplace, so it’s strategic to add Mike’s knowledge and deep distributor and retailer relationships to the team.”

Gallo received his level 1 certification in wine from the Court of Master Sommeliers. John Anthony Family of Wines includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, FARM Napa Valley and JaM Cellars.