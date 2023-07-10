Napa Valley’s Kelly Fleming Wines appoints new winemaker

Jennifer Williams has been appointed consulting winemaker at Pickett Road Wine Co., doing business as Kelly Fleming Wines.

“We are delighted to have Jennifer join our team and look forward to her insights and expertise,” said Kelly Fleming, who acquired the 300-acre property at 2339 Pickett Road south of Calistoga in 1998 and opened the winery in 2010.

For the past 12 years, Williams has run a winemaking consulting business. Prior to that she was vineyard manager, then winemaker at Spottswoode.

Williams obtained a degree in agriculture from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.