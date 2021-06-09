Napa Valley’s Lede Family Wines names senior national sales director

Dina Clark has been hired by Lede Family Wines in the Napa Valley as its senior director of national sales.

It’s a role that puts Clark in charge of national sales and distribution for both Cliff Lede Vineyards in the Stags Leap District and FEL Wines from Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley, according to the announcement.

Most recently, Clark served as Midwest regional director of sales for Boisset Collection, where she oversaw the Napa Valley-based wine group’s American and French portfolio of wines totaling 21 brands in ten states with 18 distributors. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade with Terlato Wines International, where she held positions including national accounts manager, national hotel manager and then director of sales for the Terlato Distell Artisan spirits division of the company.

“Throughout her career, Dina has built an impressive track record for developing creative solutions and tailored programming for distributor partners. Dina is incredibly respected in the industry and we believe that her sheer verve, enthusiasm and proven experience make her the perfect fit for our team as we gradually grow our portfolio and as our long-term partners open back up,” President and Chief Operating Officer Tony Baldini stated.

Clark is based in the Chicago area.