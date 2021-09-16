Napa Valley’s Merryvale buys new vineyard land

Lampyridae Vineyards, located on Mt. Veeder above the Napa Valley, has acquired by Merryvale Vineyards in St. Helena.

No price was announced for the purchase, which with the 13 additional acres boosts Merryvale’s total estate vineyard holdings to 76 planted acres across three properties.

“This stunning, high-elevation mountain vineyard fits perfectly with our estate viti-vini philosophy of 25 years, namely to grow and craft wines with elegance, texture, sense of place and balance,” stated Merryvale Vineyards’ Proprietor René Schlatter in the announcement.

The vineyard owner added Lampyridae Vineyard has produced fruit for clients including Beringer Vineyards, Fontanella Family Winery, Handwritten and Kind Cellars. The announcement stated Merryvale will receive grapes from the 2021 harvest on the newly acquired land.

Merryvale Vineyards was founded in 1983. With the addition of Lampyridae Vineyards, the company owns the Profile Estate, a 25-acre hillside vineyard overlooking St. Helena and the 38-acre historic Stanly Ranch Estate vineyard in Carneros.