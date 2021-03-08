Napa Valley’s Merus names Baugher head winemaker

Eric Baugher has been hired as head winemaker for Merus Estate in St. Helena.

He previously worked at Ridge Vineyards in Cupertino. He joined Ridge Vineyards in 1994, starting off as a chemist and worked his way up to assistant wWinemaker. In 2004, he became appointed winemaker at Monte Bello Winery and then chief operating officer in 2016, his new company stated.

Bill Foley of Foley Family Wines brought Merus in 2007 and later acquired a historic ranch in a canyon on the east side of the valley that would become the new home for Merus in the Napa Valley.

Baugher studied biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of California Santa Cruz.