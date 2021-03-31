Napa Valley’s Opus One names Gould national sales VP; Sonoma County’s Purple Brands expands distillery leadership

Scott Gould has been hired as vice president of national sales and marketing for Opus One Winery in Oakville.

He recently served as the director of BOND for the Harlan Family and held management roles with the Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, the Napa Valley vintner stated.

Currently distributed in all 50 states and in 90 countries around the world, Opus One is now a joint-venture between Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A. and Constellation Brands.

Jeff Duckhorn has been promoted to master distiller of Purple Brands in Graton and Lauren Patz has been hired as head distiller, the Sonoma County-based business announced.

Duckhorn has been with Purple for ten years. He has overseen the distillery since Purple Brands began distillation in 2015.

Patz was the head distiller at Spirit Works Distillery in Sebastopol before coming to Purple in 2013, eventually rising to head distiller with the responsibility for all operations and product development.

Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands completed its distillery and began production in 2015.