Napa Valley’s Opus One winery names Christopher Lynch CEO

Christopher Lynch has become CEO of Opus One winery in Napa Valley’s Oakville district. He assumed the role Tuesday.

He replaced David Pearson, who had led the winery since 2004.

Lynch’s leadership roles in the wine business have included companies such as E. & J. Gallo, LVMH’s Chandon Estates, Pernod Ricard, Beam Wine Estates and Terlato Wine Group, according to the announcement. His experience within the business includes marketing, commercial operations, strategic planning, business development, hospitality, and general management. Lynch has worked n the United States, France, New Zealand and Australia.

“Chris’ strong and well-rounded management experience, deep consumer orientation and intimate understanding of the international wine market will provide tremendous benefit to the Opus One team and we look forward to the continued success of this truly iconic brand under Chris’ guidance,” added Rob Sands, Opus One board member and executive chairman for Constellation Brands

Opus started in 1979 as a collaboration between Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Robert Mondavi. In 2004, Constellation Brands acquired Robert Mondavi Winery and entered a 50-50 joint venture with Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A., becoming co-owner of the Opus One Winery.

Its primary wine, a Bordeaux-style blend, is presently distributed in all 50 states and in 90 countries around the world.