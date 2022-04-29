Napa Valley’s Opus One Winery names new production manager

Angela Muscarella has been appointed as production manager for Opus One Winery in the Napa Valley.

The winery, which is headquartered in Oakville, said Muscarella studied wine and viticulture at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. Shortly after receiving her bachelor’s degree, she joined the Opus One hospitality program. She later advanced to production coordinator.

“Angela’s new role will grow as sustainability practices in the industry evolve,” stated winemaker Michael Silacci. “As with everything else she has accomplished at Opus One, Angela will be a leader in guiding Opus One in the right direction. Her skills, work ethic, and dedication have paid off well for her and for Opus One.”

Currently distributed in all 50 states and in 90 countries around the world, Opus One is now a joint venture between Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A. and Constellation Brands.