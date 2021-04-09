Subscribe

Napa Valley’s Opus One winery names Northwest, Southwest sales managers

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 8, 2021, 5:17PM

Napa Valley winery Opus One hired two new regional sales managers.

Chris Blanchard, MS, now is leading sales efforts in the Northwest, while Sriti Fusillo is running those efforts in the Southwest.

Blanchard previously worked as the national sales manager for Vine Hill Ranch, also in the Napa Valley. He earned the master sommelier designation and is a co-founder of the United Sommeliers Foundation.

Fusillo worked previously as director of national sales for Morlet Family Vineyards, also in the Napa Valley.

