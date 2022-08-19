Napa Valley’s Pride Mountain Vineyards chooses new winemaker

Matt Ward has been hired as wine maker at Pride Mountain Vineyards, located on the Napa Valley side of the Mayacamas Mountains near the Sonoma County line.

“Matt is an amazing young man,” stated Steve Pride, an owner of the company founded in 1990 by Jim and Carolyn Pride. “Through his hard work, inquisitiveness and experimentation, he has developed as much insight into all aspects of the winemaking process as any winemaker I have ever met … and he is just getting going in his career! His combination of kind personality, natural leadership skills and winemaking intelligence is just what we need at Pride Mountain Vineyards to continue our evolving 30-year quest of making the best wines we can from our property.”

Ward joined Atelier Winery in Healdsburg in 2017 as an associate winemaker. Pride Mountain winery officials stated Ward held a harvest position at Screaming Eagle in Napa and spent seven months in the cellar there before heading to New Zealand to lead a team making Bordeaux varieties at Craggy Range. He holds a degree in viticulture and enology from UC Davis.

Pride Mountain Vineyards is located on 235 acres, including 85 acres of vineyards, a production facility with 23,000 square feet of caves, tasting room and the ruins of the historic Summit Ranch Winery, built in 1890