Napa Valley’s Priest Ranch selects new winemaker from its own ranks

Cody Hurd has been appointed winemaker at Priest Ranch, a producer of wines from grapes on the 1,682-acre Somerston Estate in Napa Valley’s eastern Vaca range.

The Yountville-based company stated Hurd had served as assistant winemaker and joined its team in 2010.

“Cody has been a part of Priest Ranch’s journey from the beginning, and embodies our values,” stated Craig Becker, general manager, co-founder and director of winemaking. “I greatly respect him as not just an incredibly talented winemaker but also as a leader to our longtime cellar and vineyard team, who are like family.”