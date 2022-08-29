Napa Valley’s Silverado Vineyards hires new winemaker after acquisition

Alison Crary Rodriguez has been appointed winemaker for Silverado Vineyards by Foley Family Wines, which acquired the Napa Valley winery earlier this summer and owns more than two dozen vintners across the globe.

Rodriguez, who will be based in Younteville, will oversee all winemaking activities for Silverado and its estate vineyards in the Stags Leap District, Coombsville, Yountville, and Napa appellations, the company stated.

“Alison’s well-rounded winemaking career is rooted in respect for different terroirs and sustainable farming," said Courtney Foley, second-generation proprietor at Foley Family Wines. "Alison and her focus on environmental responsibility is an important part of the next chapter of winemaking and Foley Family Wines."

Rodriguez’s winemaking experience includes Northern California wineries such as Acacia, Sterling, Beringer, and most recently The Hess Collection. She graduated from Duke University and noted German winemaking and viticulture school Fachhochschule Wiesbaden – Geisenheim.

Silverado was founded in 1981 by the late Diane Disney Miller, daughter of Walt Disney, and her husband the late Ron Miller. Rodriguez is the third winemaker in Silverado’s history, Foley Family’s announcement stated.

The Silverado portfolio includes nationally distributed cabernet sauvignon, merlot, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, cabernet franc and sangiovese wines, in addition to small-production offerings for club members and winery guests.