Napa Valley’s Simon Family Estate appoints new president

Kit Gilbert is the new president of Simon Family Estate, a Napa Valley collaboration between vintners Sam and Nada Simon and renowned local winemaker Maayan Koschitzky.

“Kit's extensive track record for luxury brand building, her DTC marketing acumen, her exceptional financial and production management skills, and her talent for effective team building are just a few of the qualities that make her a great fit for our brand," said Sam Simon, vintner and co-owner. "Her ability to achieve a high-level of success in a boutique, people-centric organization, coupled with her core values of quality and integrity, are equally compelling as we strive to grow our family-owned label into the future."

Prior to joining Simon Family Estate, Gilbert was general manager for luxury label Adamvs in Angwin for four years. Previously, she was director of sales and marketing for Dana Estates' VASO Cellars, also in Napa Valley.

Gilbert has also worked as marketing brand manager for the Paul Hobbs Wines, and worked at Hall and Constellation brands.

She holds an advanced certificate from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust.