Napa Valley’s Stewart Cellars buys 51 vineyard acres in Sonoma County’s Moon Mountain

Stewart Cellars, a 22-year-old wine producer with a tasting room in Yountville, has purchased the Montecillo Vineyard, a Sonoma Valley property sourced by multiple vintners for its cabernet sauvignon and zinfandel grapes.

The property was purchased from the estate of Kaarin Lee, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the sale. A sale price wasn’t disclosed.

The property has 51 acres of dry-farmed organic vines, with one block of cabernet first planted in 1964, according to an announcement on Stewart Cellars’ website.

Blair Guthrie, winemaker and part owner, called the property “the holy grail for the winemaker.”

It’s located in the Moon Mountain American Viticultural Area at around 1,800 feet of elevation above the community of Kenwood.