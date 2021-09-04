Napa Valley’s Sullivan Rutherford Estate buys a vineyard

Sullivan Rutherford Estate in the Napa Valley has acquired Criscione Vineyard near St. Helena.

The vineyard is at the base of Howell Mountain in the Napa Valley and was established in 2002 by Joe and Ashley Criscione under the direction of Tony Soter with Mike Wolf heading vineyard management since 2001. The property is 18 acres, with half under vine.

Grapes from the vineyards have been used by wineries such as Araujo, Arrow & Branch, Drinkward Peschon, Hall, Harlan and Ovid, according to the announcement. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

In 2019, to supplement its Rutherford vineyards, Sullivan acquired a 12-acre parcel of land in the Soda Canyon area, located in the western foothills of the Napa Valley between the Stags Leap District and Coombsville. Adding Criscione Vineyard will mean a third estate vineyard that produces cabernet sauvignon, the winery stated.

“While the heart and soul of the wines and brand are firmly planted in Rutherford, these two new estate vineyards will add breadth and depth,” stated Joshua Lowell, general manager of Sullivan Rutherford Estate. “Putting together a collection of top vineyards in Napa is no small feat. The reality is, there continues to be fierce competition in the Napa Valley across both corporate and personal investors for prime vineyards, and it does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.”

Aspect Consumer Partners was the exclusive financial adviser to Sullivan Rutherford Estate in all three Napa Valley acquisitions.