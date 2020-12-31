Napa Valley’s Trefethen winery names Robert Helmer CFO; other North Bay professionals news from Hindsight, Opus One and more

Robert Helmer

Robert Helmer has been hired as chief financial officer of Trefethen Family Vineyards in Napa Valley.

Prior to joining family-owned Trefethen Family Vineyards, Helmer served as the director of finance at The Hess Collection Winery, a role he held since 2016. He was the controller at Don Sebastiani & Sons for nearly a decade, and also worked at KPMG, one of the largest financial services firms in the world. Helmer holds a degree in business administration from Sonoma State University.

CEO Jon Ruel stated, “Robert clearly has the accounting background, but it was his combination of business minded thinking and leadership skills that really set him apart. We are very excited to have him join Trefethen Family Vineyards.”

Janet and John Trefethen founded the winery in 1968.

—

Michael Weis

Michael Weis will join the team at Hindsight Vineyards as director of winemaking in the Napa Valley. He replaces winemaker Jac Cole.

Weis worked previously at Groth Vineyards and Winery in Oakville, Napa Valley. He recently retired from that position, after having spent 26 years. He has also worked at Robert Mondavi Winery and Vichon.

—

Hillary McGonigle (Bob McClenahan photo)

Hillary McGonigle has been hired by Opus One Winery the Napa Valley winery’s director of hospitality. McGonigle will be responsible for leading the guest relations, culinary and events teams, which includes delivery of consumer tasting experiences, winery visits, and private events.

She most recently served as the director of hospitality then senior events manager at Far Niente. Prior to coming to wine country, McGonigle worked with the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, as an associate director of Catering. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA and spent some of her undergraduate time at the London School of Economics.

—

Cynthia Mordecai

Cynthia Mordecai is the new marketing division director for WSI Smart Marketing. The digital marketing agency is located in Santa Rosa.

—

Leslie Sullivan

Leslie Sullivan is the new marketing director of Chappellet winery in the Napa Valley.

Sullivan comes to Chappellet from Huneeus Vintners, where she spent the past five years as the winery’s portfolio marketing director.

After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, Sullivan began her career at Treasury Wine Estates as marketing assistant and ultimately attaining the position of trade marketing manager for the company’s luxury portfolio.

After a decade at Treasury Wine Estates, Sullivan joined Huneeus Vintners in 2015, where she spent five years overseeing marketing for a portfolio that included Quintessa, Faust, Flowers, Leviathan, Benton-Lane and Illumination, Chappellet’s announcement stated.

Sullivan was hired after an executive search by The Cypress Group.

—

Fong Nguyen

Fong Nguyen has been promoted by Redwood Credit Union to lending operations manager.

In her new role, the credit union stated that Nguyen will lead the lending operations team, responsible for loan documentation, funding, and servicing loans for RCU’s business, consumer, and mortgage lending channels.

She joined RCU in 2010 as a teller and has since taken on roles of member service representative, consumer loan funder, SBA/commercial portfolio coordinator and specialist, assistant manager SBA/commercial portfolio analysis, and now lending operations manager.

Nguyen has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics from Sonoma State University.

—

Ryan Hackett

Ryan Hackett has been promoted to the new position of service support and claims manager at AUL Corp., an auto warranty firm based in Napa.

Hackett served as AUL’s Service Support Manager after having served six and a half years as assistant claims manager. Ryan began his career at AUL as a claims adjuster in 2009.

—

Ross Petersen

Ross Petersen has been promoted to senior superintendent of GMH Builders, based in Sonoma. Petersen has been with GMH since nearly the company’s inception in 2016.

Prior to joining the GMH, Petersen served as superintendent at Wright Contracting, and carpenter foreman with Petersen Builders.

GMH Builders provides technical construction management and general contracting services for health care education, hospitality, winery, commercial, residential, and multi-family projects. Clients include Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health, NorthBay Healthcare, Keysight Technologies, Dominus Estate and Bear Republic Brewery.

—

Antonio Zepeda

Antonio Zepeda has been promoted to tasting room sales manager by Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga.