Napa Valley’s Trichero Family Estates picks luxury winemaker

Aimee Baker is joining Trinchero Family Estates in the Napa Valley as director of luxury winemaking.

She formerly was an associate winemaker at Napa Valley’s Opus One, located in Oakville.

Baker worked five years as the winemaker for Picchetti Winery in the Santa Cruz mountains before joining Opus One, according to St. Helena-based Trinchero.

She will work with winemakers across multiple brands, including Neyers Vineyards, Bravium, ZIATA, Trinchero Napa Valley and Mason Cellars, the winery stated.

"I'm incredibly excited to work across a range of brands and varietals alongside Trinchero Family Estates' team of talented winemakers," Baker stated in the announcement. "As a Napa Valley native, I've seen the growth of and investment in TFE's luxury portfolio, and I'm delighted to take part in building its next chapter."

Trinchero Family Estates makes more than 50 wine and spirits brands, including Sutter Home, distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. It was founded in 1948 by Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero.