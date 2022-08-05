Napa Valley’s Walsh Vineyards Management hires former Silverado Vineyards president

Russell Weis is the new president and chief operating officer for Napa-based Walsh Vineyard Management Inc.

“Russ brings extensive client experience and a wealth of knowledge of luxury wine and grape farming in diverse AVAs. He knows the needs of our winery clients first-hand. We are excited to have his skills, experience and unique perspective added to our team in addition to adding another level of value for our customers,” stated WVM owner Tim Rogers.

Most recently Weis was president of Silverado Vineyards, also in Napa, for 18 years. Prior to joining Silverado, Weis was the owner of Melis Cellars in the Priorat region of Spain and was the senior vice president of international business development at Robert Mondavi Winery.

Last month, the Journal reported that Silverado was being purchased by Santa Rosa-based Foley Family Wines for a reported $150 million. The sale was later confirmed by the Foley organization.

Over his career, Weis has worked with top-end vintners such as Beaulieu Vineyards, Inglenook and Opus One, the vineyard management firm stated. He has served as chairman of the boards of the Stags Leap District appellation trade group and Napa Valley Vintners trade association.

“As a Walsh Vineyard Management client, I experienced up-close the dedication to their craft,” Weis said in the announcement. “The Walsh Vineyard Management team is totally committed to superlative grape growing while providing best-in-class vineyard development and management in the valley. Their industry leadership in sustainable farming has driven their pursuit of technological innovation in environmental measurements and management.”