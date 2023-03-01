Napa Valley’s WineDirect hires compliance executive

Jeff Carroll is the new vice president for partners and compliance at WineDirect, a direct-to-consumer services company headquartered in American Canyon.

“Jeff’s deep experience bringing successful integrated solutions to the industry will help ensure that we continue to develop the most robust commerce solution for wineries,” said Joe Waechter, WineDirect CEO.

Carroll was most recently the general manager of beverage alcohol at Seattle-based software company provider Avalara. He’s also worked at like Sovos ShipCompliant and Compli Beverage Compliance. In January 2019, Avalara acquired Compli, which was based in Paso Robles and had a Napa office.

WineDirect reports that it serves more than 2,000 wineries worldwide. In addition to American Canyon, it has offices in Paso Robles; Santa Maria; Sherwood, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; Glenwillow, Ohio; Vancouver, British Columbia; and McLaren Vale, Australia.