Napa Valley’s C. Mondavi & Family enters canned wine market

C. Mondavi & Family is getting into the canned wine business.

The St. Helena-based company is partnering with John Curtis & Sons, creators of West + Wilder, to bring the premium canned wine brand to more consumers through Mondavi’s strong distribution and sales network.

C. Mondavi was ranked as the 18th-largest wine company in the country last year producing 1.7 million cases, according to Wine Business Monthly.

The company joins the E. & J. Gallo Winery and Delicato Family Wines, among others, in pursuing growth through the canned wine category, which is popular with younger consumers.

Sparkling canned wines have had a 27% sales growth over the past year, C. Mondavi noted.

“We bring incredible strength in distribution and sales with our distribution network, which will give the wines a boost in the marketplace and ultimately allow us to make an even bigger U.S. impact,” said David Brown, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, whose portfolio includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family and French Blue.