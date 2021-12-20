Napa Wine Co. business manager elected to California trade group board; Redwood Credit Union honored by Hispanic chamber

Duff Bevill (PD file)

Kendall Hoxsey-Onysko of Napa Wine Co. and Yount 3Mill Vineyards in Oakville has been chosen as treasurer of the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG).

In addition, Duff Bevill of Bevill Vineyard Management in Healdsburg has been re-elected as a member of the board of directors of the group, and Dave Michul of Beckstoffer Vineyards in Rutherford has taken a board seat as a new director.

CAWG is governed by 27 growers in six districts who serve three-year terms beginning Dec. 1.

—

Eric Maldonado

Eric Maldonado, business development manager for Redwood Credit Union, was recently honored by the Hispanic Chambers of Commerce of San Francisco (HCCSF) for his leadership and contribution in serving the small business community.

The Santa Rosa-based credit union stated Maldonado was also honored by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Joshua Arce, director of workforce development, with presentation of a certificate for supporting the Latino small business community in San Francisco.

—

Area attorney Robert Stamps is the new commissioner of the Napa County Superior Court.

Stamps has spent nearly 15 years working as an attorney

starting with a federal clerkship and as an associate in private practice, and followed by time in the state trial courts, first as a research attorney in the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

For the last seven years, he has worked as court counsel at the Napa County Superior Court. He has also served as a Judge Pro Tem in small claims since 2016.

Stamps graduated from Cal Poly in 2002 and earned his law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law in 2006. More recently, he achieved a Judicial Administration Graduate Certificate from Sacramento State University.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Robert as our next Court Commissioner. His experience working for the court will prove invaluable as he transitions into his new role,” said Presiding Judge Mark Boessenecker.