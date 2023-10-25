Napa wine direct-shipping advocacy group Free the Grapes names new leader

The first leader of a Napa-based coalition two and half decades ago to legalize direct-to-consumer wine shipments plans to retire and pass on leadership.

Jeremy Benson, who started Free the Grapes in 1998 as a public-policy advocacy effort parallel to his wine-focused marketing business, will be retiring from the executive director role, and the organization picked as a replacement a longtime Benson Marketing Group employee who has worked on coalition projects, the organization announced Wednesday.

Thea Schlendorf has worked at Benson for 15 years, the last two as vice president of wine and spirits. That work has included helping with Free the Grapes media campaigns in Massachusetts, New Jersey and other states.

Jeremy Benson’s decision to retire comes after Greenville, South Carolina-based The Brand Leader acquired Benson Marketing Group in early 2023.

Free the Grapes was founded by trade groups Wine Institute and Napa Valley Vintners as well as a list of wineries amid a rising number of producers and shrinking options for wholesalers in the 1990s.

Court challenges to the post-Prohibition three-tier system of alcohol beverage distribution (producer, wholesaler and retailer) led to the landmark 2005 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Granholm, which found that states can’t exclude out-of-state producers from shipping directly to consumers if in-state ones could.

That led to a flurry of state legislative efforts and follow-up court rulings nationwide. In the late 1990s, only 17 states allowed wineries to ship directly to consumers. Today, 47 states allow it, although seven of those have significant restrictions.

“I’m pleased to hand off this role to Thea,” Benson said in the news release.“I look forward to seeing her find new ways to bring (Free the Grapes) into the spotlight. Having worked together for many years, she is the person best prepared to understand the campaign and drive it forward.”