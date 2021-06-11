Napa wine firm Demeine Estates bolsters management, sales teams

Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines Demeine Estates, announced 10 management appointments:

Leila Pearson as senior vice president of sales

Matt Adler as director of wholesale operations

Patrick Hakes as sales operations manager

John Vidal as West regional sales director

Moxy Castro as Central regional sales director

Scott Leverenz as East regional sales director

Joanne Schmidt as Upper Midwest regional manager

Jennifer Sollinger as Southeast regional manager

Mariana Larsen as Western regional manager

Heidi Van de Ryt as executive assistant and office manager.

Pearson’s previous experience includes being Western general manager for Gundlach Bundschu. She also was import manager at American Wine & Spirits, where she managed a team of eight fine-wine specialists.

Prior to joining Demeine Estates, Adler was a senior regional manager for Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits.

Hakes previously led sales operations for Heitz Cellar.

Vidal previously worked in a sales manager role for Wine Creek Cellars and Wilson Daniels. Castro was previously a regional sales director for Southern Glazer’s D&E Fine Wine Group for central Texas.

Leverenz previously worked at Kobrand, Constellation and the Domaines of Albert Bichot, the company stated.

Schmidt previously managed Midwest sales for Schied Family Wines, Gerard Bertrand Wines and Sokol Blosser Winery

Sollinger brings nearly 20 years of experience in distributor management and sales as well as luxury hotel and restaurant management to the company, the company stated.

Larsen was previously the regional account director for Fiji Water, Justin Wines and Landmark Winery.

Demeine Estates created by the Lawrence family, owners of Napa Valley’s iconic Heitz Cellar, and Heitz Cellar Managing Partner and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, Jr. The Demeine Estates portfolio currently includes Heitz Cellar, Burgess Cellars, Brendel, Stony Hill Vineyard, Haynes Vineyard, Ink Grade (set to launch in Fall 2021), and a soon-to-be announced boutique Champagne House.