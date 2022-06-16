Napa wine grape company Silverado Farming promotes viticulturist

Sam Mills is the new research viticulturist for Silverado Farming Company.

She has been working at Silverado for the past year on the viticulture team, previously as soil health specialist, the Napa Valley-based company stated. Mills worked in the wine industry for the past 12 years.

She started her wine journey by studying at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, College of Agriculture, and she received her Bachelor of Science degree in geosciences with a concentration in wine and viticulture.