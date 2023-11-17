Napa wine group Duckhorn making $400 million bet on chardonnay with Sonoma-Cutrer acquisition

The Duckhorn Portfolio, known for making merlot and cabernet sauvignon under its namesake label and pinot noir under the Kosta Browne and Decoy brands, on Thursday said it is jumping into the country’s top-selling varietal white wine category with the acquisition of Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards.

The publicly owned Napa Valley portfolio of brands (NYSE: NAPA) has entered a definitive agreement to purchase from Brown-Forman Corporation what’s said to be one of the largest U.S. producers of chardonnay retailing for over $15 a bottle. The stock-and-cash deal, which includes the winery and its six estate vineyards covering 1,121 acres in the Russian River Valley and Sonoma Coast appellations, is expected to close in Duckhorn’s third fiscal quarter, which ends in April 2024.

“Sonoma-Cutrer is an iconic, highly acclaimed winery brand with a long history of crafting exceptional wines in a timeless style and is a perfect addition to our thoughtfully curated portfolio of luxury wines,” said Deirdre Mahlan, Duckhorn interim President, CEO and chair in the announcement.

Mahlan noted that the brand is among the nation’s fastest-growing major chardonnay brands over $15. The company based that on Circana grocery store data for the year which ended Oct. 29. Sonoma-Cutrer’s annual case production wasn’t disclosed.

“We see opportunity to further accelerate that growth and enhance operating margins of the combined business,” Mahlan said. “This transaction expands our presence and visibility, diversifies our portfolio of luxury American winery brands, and dramatically increases our position in the luxury Chardonnay category.”

Sonoma-Cutrer was started by Brice Cutrer Jones in 1973 and was an early chardonnay specialist in the California wine business. Brown-Forman bought it in 1999.

Under the sale agreement, Brown-Forman (NYSE: BFA) would get 31.5 million shares of Duckhorn common stock, valued at approximately $350 million, amounting to 21.5% ownership of Duckhorn. Brown-Forman would appoint two members to Duckhorn’s board.

Brown-Forman would also get $50 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company is the fifth-largest spirits producer, most notably of the Jack Daniels brand. The company’s other wine holding is a marketing agreement for the Sonoma County-based Korbel brand of sparkling, table and brandy wine.

Nomura Securities International Inc. is Duckhorn’s financial adviser, and Ropes & Gray LLP is the legal advisor. Brown-Forman’s financial adviser is Greenhill & Co. LLC, and its legal adviser is Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.