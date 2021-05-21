Napa wine wholesaler Demeine Estates names Philana Bouvier president

Philana Bouvier has been appointed president of Napa Valley-based wine wholesaler Demeine Estates.

Bouvier will be responsible for overseeing all brands and distribution channels within Demeine Estates, which was founded by the Lawrence Family and master sommelier Carlton McCoy Jr., president and CEO of Heitz Cellars.

The Demeine Estates portfolio currently includes Heitz Cellar, Burgess Cellars, Brendel, Stony Hill Vineyard, Haynes Vineyard, Ink Grade (set to launch this fall), and a soon-to-be announced boutique sparkling wine brand, the company stated.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Philana as the president of the entire Demeine Estates portfolio,” stated McCoy, managing partner of Demeine Estates. “With her extensive industry insight, dedicated work ethic, and commitment to innovation and diversity within the wine industry, we are confident she will lead with tenacity and be a driving force in pursuit of Demeine Estates’ vision.”

Bouvier has held several leadership positions that include leading the new business development at Young’s Market Company — now known as Republic National Distributing Company, the company stated. Bouvier served as executive vice president, general manager for Young’s Hawaii where she was the first non-family, female executive for a major United States alcohol distributor. Her most recent role was as vice president of Fine Wine, Supplier Business Development at RNDC.

Bouvier also served as both chair and vice chair of the Women’s Leadership Council for the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America , and is one of the founding members of the advisory board.

“I am so pleased to join this powerful and growing team at Demeine Estates,” stated Bouvier. “Together we will build upon Carlton McCoy Jr.’s incredible vision to cultivate a portfolio of wineries that are truly authentic, historic, and quality-driven. We will champion the world’s greatest wine regions, propel and make them accessible to future generations.”