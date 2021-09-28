Napa winery makes in-harvest winemaker choice

As it continues to pick the 2021 crop, a Napa Valley vineyard has chosen a new head wine maker.

Tom Sherwood has joined Rocca Family Vineyards as head winemaker .

“We are thrilled to have Tom join our team at Rocca. His level of enthusiasm, deep dive into the vineyards, and most importantly, his thoughtful and skilled winemaking style will create some of Rocca’s best wines to come,” said General Manager Angelique Ball.

The winery added that for the past seven years, he a several wineries in the Napa Valley. Sherwood received his Bachelors of Science degree in viticulture and oenology from the University of Adelaide in Southern Australia.

Rocca Family Vineyards was founded in 1999, when Mary Rocca and her husband, Dr. Eric Grigsby, acquired a 21-acre vineyard in the heart of the Yountville AVA in the Napa Valley The Grigsby Vineyard was soon converted to a sustainable, organically farmed operation, planted to cabernet sauvignon, syrah, melot and petit sirah.

“We bought our first vineyard with overwhelming enthusiasm for our new role as farmers. Back then, we didn’t know much about grape growing, but knew if we put together a great team, excellence in farming and winemaking would follow,” stated Mary Rocca.

In 2000, Rocca Family Vineyards acquired an 11-acre hilltop in the Coombsville AVA and planted their new Collinetta Vineyard with cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc vines.