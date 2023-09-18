Napa winery Somerston Estate hires industry veteran Judd Wallenbrock as CEO

Somerston Estate on Sept. 5 announced the appointment of Judd Wallenbrock as CEO.

Wallenbrock will focus on elevating the winery's two wine portfolios, Somerston and Priest Ranch, according to the Napa Valley winery in the Vaca mountains.

Over four decades, Wallenbrock he has held roles that include global vice president of marketing at Robert Mondavi, president of Michel-Schlumberger, and president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family. He also founded Humanitas Wines in 2001 as a social enterprise supporting charitable causes, according to the release.

Wallenbrock earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and an MBA in international business from Phoenix-based Thunderbird School of Global Management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Somerston Estate presents a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of two exceptional luxury brands,” Wallenbrock stated in the news release. “I'm honored to help guide Somerston into an exciting new chapter that realizes its tremendous legacy and potential while staying true to its roots and winemaking philosophies.”

Co-founding partner Craig Becker will continue driving the estate's winemaking and farming as director of viticulture and winemaking.