Napa’s Atlas Vineyard Management winery relations head wins Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: To sell wine grapes for our clients between Napa and Sonoma Counties as well as the Willamette Valley in Oregon and business development in the various regions. My other duties include being the point person for all wineries regarding day to day operations. I also manage trucking logistics during harvest on the North Coast.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Young female in a male-dominated industry developing business by building trust, forming relationships, and being an advocate for other young professionals interested in agriculture.

Years with company: 2

Length of time in current position: 2

Number of companywide employees: 350

Number who report to you: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: Being on the SVVGA board and having the opportunity to work in the most amazing winegrowing regions in the U.S.

Greatest professional challenge: Navigating people's personalities and understanding how to best work with them.

Best advice received: Not all business is good business.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The 2020 harvest tested everybody in the wine industry but it was a great accomplishment to come out of it resolving many issues while still having solid relationships after that.

What's the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

COVID has made it very challenging building new relationships as well as fostering existing relationships which can be shared between both my personal and work life.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Most people really value human connection so finding various ways to do that through phone calls, emails, or distantly meeting with people has helped to get past that challenge.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Offering incentive pay as a way for employees to make more money working less hours and cutting costs for clients.

Next professional goal: Get my real estate license.

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business with a minor in soil science from Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo

Hometown: Sonoma

Community/nonprofit activities: Board member of Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance; Fundraising committee, grower committee for Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance; Chair of the Saralee McClelland Kunde Memorial Sonoma County Youth Pruning Contest and Viticulture Challenge

Mentor/admired businessperson: Maureen Cottingham

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Glut

Typical day at the office: Meetings, going to vineyards, zoom, lots of phone calls and emails.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing about being under 40 is bringing in a non-traditional idea and trying to "break the mold.” The most challenging part is push back for those ideas.

Best place to work outside of your office: In all the vineyards.

Hobbies: I love to cook, bake, explore the coast, golf, play any sort of sport, travel.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Teacher

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Be a mother

First job: Babysitting

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Favorite movie: “Parent Trap”

Favorite App: Peloton

Favorite after-work drink: Gin & tonic or pinot noir

Last vacation: Point Arena, Mendocino Coast

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

How I am the glue for the family.