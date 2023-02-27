Napa vintner C. Mondavi & Family names a new CFO

Mike Spiegel has been appointed chief financial officer at C. Mondavi & Family, a St. Helena-based wine company founded in 1943 by Cesare and Rosa Mondavi.

Previously, he was company controller. Before C. Mondavi & Family, Spiegel worked with Moss Adams, Fremont Group and DuMOL Winery in Sonoma County.

“Mike has been an integral part of our team for almost two years, and his extensive experience in finance and accounting, coupled with his strategic thinking, has been instrumental in driving our growth and profitability,” stated CEO David S. Brown in the announcement. “We are confident that he will continue to be an indispensable asset to our company as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of the wine industry.”

Spiegel’s new duties include fiscal oversight of C. Mondavi & Family’s entire portfolio.

The company is owned and operated by co-proprietors Marc Mondavi and Peter Mondavi Jr. along with their children. The portfolio includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family, Flat Top Hills, French Blue, Valdo, and West + Wilder.

The family holds 857 acres of Napa Valley land and additional vineyards in Yolo County.