Napa’s Cakebread Cellars celebrates 50 year anniversary

Founded in 1973 by Jack and Dolores Cakebread, Cakebread Cellars in Napa celebrates its 50 year anniversary with limited edition releases and winery events, kicking off the celebration with the first wine that they made, a chardonnay.

A 50th anniversary chardonnay collection, complete with a four-bottle series of unique single vineyard chardonnays, is now available for sale at the winery and online at cakebread.com. The collection is entirely estate-grown. Cakebread highlights Cuttings Wharf, Foster Road, Milton Road, and Tinsley vineyards, all of which reside in Napa Carneros, within the series.

“We are so fortunate to be celebrating 50 years,” said co-owner and board member Bruce Cakebread. “It only makes sense to be celebrating with chardonnay, as it was the first varietal produced by Cakebread Cellars, and a favorite of our parents. This special release tells the Cakebread Cellars story, that of the vineyards and winemaking practices that we have developed since our founding, which we will continue to refine over the next 50 years.”

Guests who visit the tasting room can try select bottles from the family’s library of older vintages.There will be special anniversary events at the winery through the fall.