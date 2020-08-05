Napa’s Cliff Lede winery picks Tony Baldini as president, ops chief

Tony Baldini, most recently president and CEO of Hahn Family Wines in Napa, is joining Lede Family Wines, also in the Napa Valley, as president and chief operating officer.

The winery said Wednesday that Baldini will oversee its three distinct wine brands: Cliff Lede Vineyards with its flagship wine Poetry, located in the Stags Leap District of Napa Valley, and FEL Wines, based in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley, with its estate wines from the Savoy Vineyard highlighting the portfolio.

Lede Family Wines also operates Poetry Inn, a five-room small luxury hotel perched above Poetry Vineyard.

Baldini was hired as general manager in 2011 then rose to president and ultimately president and CEO. Prior to that, he was a brand manager for luxury wine brands in the Constellation Wines portfolio such as Franciscan Estate and Mount Veeder Winery. Before Constellation, Baldini held marketing roles at Sonoma-based Don Sebastiani & Sons and Santa Rosa-based Jackson Family Wines.

“Cliff Lede and his team have brought a tremendous amount of attention and vitality to the Stags Leap District and the Anderson Valley, and I am excited by the opportunity to grow and work alongside this visionary group of wine industry professionals,” Baldini stated in the announcement.

Baldini holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from UC Davis and an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.