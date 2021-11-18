Napa's Court of Master Sommeliers seeks to oust 6 members in sex-misconduct investigation

Portrayed as a “reckoning” for a prestigious club, the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas announced Wednesday it has moved to revoke certifications for six members accused of sexual misconduct which stained the organization about a year ago.

The 34-year-old group bestows its recognition on people who complete its lengthy certification process, which can provide a career-boosting leg up in the wine business. In October 2020, several women in the program alleged sexual misconduct while participating in the program, according to the New York Times.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Napa-based chapter of the group said there were 22 individual cases in which women in the industry defined a culture of sexual impropriety. The allegations resulted in an independent report led by Margaret C. Bell that was delivered to the certification organization in September.

As a result, the group stated Wednesday it plans to terminate the membership of Robert Bath, a professor of wine at The Culinary Institute of America; Fred Dame; Fred Dexheimer; Drew Hendricks; Joseph Linder; and Matt Stamp of Compline wine bar. That’s pending a hearing within 30 days, as required by the organization’s bylaws.

In addition to the board decision, Geoff Kruth had resigned from the American chapter of the organization last year.

Since the explosive story of a pervasive, predatory culture aimed at women in the industry came out, the sommelier organization reported it has partnered with a special employment group tasked with creating environments in which sommeliers may thrive “free from harassment, misconduct and abuse” and hired a woman to lead the organization.

Emily Wines, a sommelier for Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant out of Chicago, took over in August as chairwoman of the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas, board of directors.

“This reckoning in our industry and organization has been incredibly painful — most painful of all for the survivors who felt unsafe or compromised by those they trusted,” Wines said in a statement. “The work does not stop here. The board of directors is committed to creating safe mentoring spaces as well as adding more diverse voices to the organization.”

There are 172 professionals who have earned the title of master sommelier, as part of the Americas chapter since the organization’s inception. Of those, 144 are men, and 28 are women. There are 269 professionals worldwide who have received the title of master sommelier since the first diploma exam, according to the organization’s website.

The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas, declined to comment further at this time.