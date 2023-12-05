Napa’s Crimson Wine Group names Adam Howell chief financial officer

Crimson Wine Group, maker of brands such as Pine Ridge and Seghesio, is hiring Adam D. Howell as chief financial officer.

Howell on Dec. 12 is set to fill the role held by Karen Diepholz, who was CFO at the Napa-based publicly owned wine company (OTCQB: CWGL) from May 2018 until her resignation on July 19 of this year, according to a regulatory filing. Kimberly Benson, vice president of finance, has been interim CFO.

Since 2018 Howell had been senior vice president for finance and accounting at The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA), a Napa-based publicly traded wine company whose portfolio includes the Duckhorn, Decoy and Kosta Browne brands.

Earlier in his career, Howell worked for Deloitte as an external auditor and for Ernst & Young’s financial accounting advisory.

“Adam brings to Crimson deep experience in the wine sector, as well as in the public company marketplace,” said Jennifer Locke, CEO of Crimson. “He is a disciplined, strategic thinker with an impressive background, having designed and implemented SEC financial reporting processes both pre- and post-IPO, managed tax and treasury functions, and led diligence and modeling to evaluate external growth opportunities. Adam is a proven leader and team builder, and we welcome him to the Crimson family.”

Howell will report directly to Locke.