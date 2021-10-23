Napa’s Dalla Terra Winery Direct names national sales manager; Dal Poggetto promotes senior accountant

Chris Langan has joined Dalla Terra Winery Direct, the Napa-based affiliate of an Italian vintner, as national sales manager.

In his role, Langan will oversee all aspects of national sales, working closely with each of Dalla Terra’s 10 regional managers. He also will help manage and support the company’s collaborative relationships with its distributor partners throughout the United States.

Langan has more than two decades of diverse experience in fine wine sales and management. Most recently, Langan served as vice president of sales for Sokol Blosser, one of the Willamette’s Valley’s legacy producers. He previously worked as vice president at Crawford Malone Fine Wine & Spirits; and at Terlato and K Vintners/Wines of Substance, holding roles that included regional manager, strategic accounts manager and sales director.

Matthew Ferreira has been promoted to senior accountant at Dal Poggetto & Company LLP, a Santa Rosa-based public accounting firm. Ferreira has three years of experience in providing assurance services and income tax preparation services to wineries and vineyards, agricultural producers and high-net-worth individuals.

Lindsay McCall has been named executive director of the Humane Society of Sonoma County, succeeding Wendy Welling, who departed Sept. 1.

McCall has been serving as shelter's director of animal care since 2016 and was appointed director of operations earlier this year. She began her career in animal welfare, serving at private Bay Area emergency veterinary practices before joining a large private animal shelter in Southern California.

During her tenure with the organization, McCall has focused on furthering the shelter's progressive initiatives aimed at moving rescued animals from the shelter into their new homes as quickly as possible. That work includes streamlining adoption processes and providing support for owned and stray animals through multiple channels, according to the organization.