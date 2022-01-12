Napa’s Delicato Family Wines launching boxed margaritas

Appearing on shelves later this year will be margarita in a box, the creation of Napa-based Delicato Family Wines.

Having established the boxed wines franchise under its Bota Box brand, it plans to debut Bota’Rita Margarita wine cocktails with two flavors of pre-mixed margaritas — “classic lime“ and strawberry.

“Pre-mixed margaritas have become incredibly popular with consumers and are largely driving the growth of the pre-mixed cocktail category, which is one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. beverage alcohol industry,” said Jon Guggino, executive vice president of marketing for Delicato Family Wines, in the announcement. “Within the segment, wine-based margarita sales have nearly doubled in the last year, creating a new category that’s now worth close to $200 million.”

Delicato last year dropped its venture into hard seltzers, which in the second half of the year suffered from slumping sales growth, the Business Journal reported.

The family-owned company founded in 1924 stated the new cocktail in a box will be available nationwide for a suggested retail selling price of $15.99. Each 1.5-liter carton contains 10 ready-to-drink servings.

The company last made news in June 2021 when it was announced that filmmaker, vintner and hotelier Francis Ford Coppola has inked a deal to sell his Sonoma County wineries to Napa-based Delicato Family Wines, creating one of the top 10 suppliers of wine in the U.S. and exporters of California wine.

The deal included Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Virginia Dare Winery brands and the facilities as well as Archimedes Vineyard. At the time it was reported Coppola himself would get a stake in Delicato and join its board.