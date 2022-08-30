Napa’s Demeine Estates hires sales executive

Andrew Deitz has been hired as senior vice president of Sales for Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based importer and marketer of wines. founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr.

“Andrew is joining Demeine Estates at a pivotal moment, and his diverse experience will contribute greatly to our business long term” stated President Philana Bouvier in the announcement. “With his proven expertise and background that includes entrepreneurship as well as roles representing some of the finest producers in the world, Andrew’s leadership and team spirit will be invaluable moving forward.”

Deitz joins Demeine Estates from the Napa Valley-based marketing and sales company, Wilson Daniels, where he held the role of vice president of Sales, Northeast Division. Prior to that, he worked M.S. Walker in Massachusetts and was founder and CEO of Thirst Boston.

He holds a degree in business administration from Northeastern University, as well as a Level 2 Certification with Merit from the Boston University Elizabeth Bishop Wine Resource Center.