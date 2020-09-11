Napa’s family-owned Burgess Cellars sold

Burgess Cellars on Howell Mountain in Napa County has been acquired by owners of Napa Valley’s iconic Heitz Cellar and CEO and Master Sommelier Carlton McCoy, Jr.

Burgess was founded in 1972 by Tom and Linda Burgess, who purchased it from Lee Stewart of the original Souverain Winery, located on the hillsides of Howell Mountain. It has been continuously operated by the family since then, the Friday announcement stated. Sons Steven and Jim Burgess have run the winery for the last 20 years.

“As members of a pioneering Napa Valley family, my brother Jim and I are pleased to now pass on this extraordinary estate that our parents developed fifty years ago to the Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy, Jr.. We look forward to the continued success of Burgess Cellars,” stated Steven Burgess.

International Wine Associates (IWA) initiated this transaction and represented the Burgess family with the Buchalter law firm and the buyer was represented by Reidy Law Group in Saint Helena.