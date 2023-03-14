Napa’s Folio Fine Wine Partners welcomes new CEO

Tim Norris is the new CEO for Napa-based Folio Fine Wine Partners, which according to its website represents winemaking families from Italy, Spain, France, Argentina, Austria, California and Washington state.

Norris is set to start on April. 3.

“Tim’s wine business expertise, deep knowledge of the luxury wine category, and demonstrated success building brands in the highly competitive and complex three-tier system, is clear. His ability to build, motivate and lead teams, and harness new business opportunities in a dynamic and changing market, makes Tim the ideal candidate to lead and propel Folio to the next stage of growth,” said Michael Mondavi, founder and chairman of the company.

He joins Folio from Moët Hennessy USA, where he held a range of sales, marketing and leadership positions during 23 years there. Norris joined Moët Hennessy in 1999 as regional marketing manager before transitioning to sales in 2007. Over the last 16 years, Norris has held various senior sales roles, most recently as managing director and senior vice president for estates and wines.

His career began in 1992 at the Beverage Company, now Republic National Distributing Company.