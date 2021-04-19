Subscribe

Napa’s Grounded Wine picks Sheldon Alexander as national sales leader

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 19, 2021, 9:57AM
Sheldon Alexander has joined Grounded Wine Co. in Napa as vice president of national sales.

The winery stated that Alexander will continue to shape the newly developed internal sales team for Grounded Wine Co.

Alexander began his career at Young’s Market Company. Most recently, he was vice president of chains at Epic Wine and Spirits. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits inked a deal with Sonoma County-based Foley Family Wines in February to acquire Epic and distribute Foley portfolio brands.

“I am inspired by the extraordinary growth of Grounded Wine Co. across the country,” said Sheldon Alexander. “It is clear wine consumers are connected to this high-quality brand and I aim to increase the presence of these wines with distributor partners, national accounts and retailers.”

Grounded Wine Co. is the personal brand of Napa native Josh Phelps.

