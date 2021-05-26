Napa’s House of Saka hires cannabis wine production veteran

Aaron Silverstein has been hired by Napa Valley-based House of Saka, maker of alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages as vice president of production and business development.

Prior to joining House of Saka, the company stated, Silverstein was the managing director at non-alcoholic beverage maker BevZero, where he led the development, manufacture, and commercialization of more than 20 different cannabinoid-infused wines. Silverstein previously worked for multiple years as a winemaker, producing traditional wines in Europe and the United States. He also holds a degree in enology and viticulture from Cornell University in New York.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Aaron to the House of Saka team,” stated House of Saka Inc. CEO Tracey Mason. “As an authority on alcohol-removed wine, Aaron makes another great addition to our team of world-class beverage professionals.”

House of Saka’s portfolio includes the Napa Valley alcohol-free luxury-tier infused beverage brand Saka Vinfusions, and a pending line of infused beauty and wellness products under the banner House of Saka Beauty.