Napa’s Implicit Cellars hires Kirk Venge as consulting winemaker

Kirk Venge, a sought-after North Coast consulting winemaker, has been hired by Napa Valley’s Implicit Cellars, a limited-production maker of cabernet sauvignon wines.

Venge also is consulting winemaker for Hunnicutt, Macauley, Bacio Divino, JAX, B Cellars, Trespass, Tres Perlas, Mirror, Sky Devil, Eleven Eleven and Promise. He also has two of his own brands, Venge Vineyards and Croix Estate.

After studying at UC Davis, Venge was an intern experimental winemaker at Mumm Napa Valley for five harvests under the guidance of sparkling winemaker Gregory Fowler.

In November 1999 Venge left to work with his father, Nils “King of Cab” Venge, himself a noted Napa Valley winemaker, to build a winery for the Venge Family Reserve wines and supervise the restoration of Venge Vineyards at the historic Rossini Ranch. In May 2008, the Venge family sold the property, but Kirk Venge kept the label and went into winemaking consulting.

“We are excited to add Kirk’s talents and skills to our winemaking team,” says Tony Granata, one of IMPLICIT Cellars’ three proprietors.

Implicit started in 2017 and has bottled three vintages so far, selling most of its wine by allocation. The brand moved to a Diamond Mountain AVA vineyard in 2020.