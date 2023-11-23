Napa’s Oxbow Public Market chef-in-residence program extended

Napa’s Oxbow Public Market has announced it will extend through 2024 a chef-in-residency pilot program it began earlier this year.

The program started as a collaborative effort between Oxbow, Milestone Provisions and Stateline Road Smokehouse, to provide the restaurant an opportunity to connect with area customers before launching a new permanent location, according to the Nov. 13 news release.

The program was deemed a success, and Stateline is now set to open a permanent location early next year on Vallejo Street in the Rail Arts District of Napa, according to the release.

Gabe Carlin, market manager at Oxbow, said that the chef-in-residence concept is similar to a pop-up shop that takes the idea to a “new, much more exclusive level.”

The temporary space Stateline occupied during the program will become available in February for between three and six months to new restaurateurs interested in testing out the marketplace, according to the release.

Lease prices will vary based on the season and length of stay. Under the agreement, Oxbow Public Market will be responsible for maintaining the health permit, according to the release.