Napa’s Plata Wine Partners names Stacy Vogel winemaker

Stacy Vogel has been named winemaker for Plata Wine Partners in Napa.

Vogel joined Miner Family Winery, also in Napa, as an assistant winemaker in 2008 before being promoted to winemaker in 2013. At Miner, she crafted dozens of 90-plus-point wines, ranging from Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon and Santa Lucia Highlands pinot noir, to rosé and Chardonnay, Plata Wine Partners stated.

Vogel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master’s degree from the Department of Viticulture and Enology at UC Davis, and an executive MBA from Sonoma State University.

“Stacy has not only a great palate, of course, but what impressed me most is her 360-degree ability to view a project or challenge. As Plata continues to grow, I believe that our customers are really going to benefit from Stacy’s stellar experience and talent,” stated Director of Winemaking Alison Crowe.

Founded in 2005, Plata Wine Partners reports total land assets of more than 60 vineyards, covering in excess of 18,000 acres in California.