Napa’s Queen of the Valley hospital names new foundation leader

Rachael Poer has been promoted to chief philanthropy officer for Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and CEO of Queen of the Valley Foundation.

“Rachael has demonstrated an exceptional ability to connect our donors’ philanthropic passions with improvements in technology and infrastructure at Queen of the Valley,” Terry Wooten, CEO of the 208-bed acute care hospital, stated in the announcement Monday. “In this new role, she will continue to serve our community, ensuring they have access to the most advanced medical care in Napa County.”

Poer joined the health care provider’s fundraising arm in 2018 as foundation director.

Prior to that, she began her career in hospitality management, as hospitality director and consultant for the Napa Valley wine industry, the announcement stated. In addition to being a private chef and caterer in the Napa Valley for nearly a decade, she was owner of a nonprofit management and consulting agency and co-founded Gather Napa Valley Medical Education Services, a start-up company which developed medical training from 2016-2018.

She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in textiles and marketing from UC Davis and earned multiple certifications from Napa Valley College including from its cooking school.