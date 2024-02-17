Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center gifted $6.1M for new stroke and diagnostics center

Queen of the Valley Medical Center Foundation has received a $6.1 million gift to fund a new stroke and diagnostics center for Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to the Providence-operated health care system. The Winiarski Foundation is providing the funds that will also be used for a new CT scanner.

The new facility, expected to open in the second quarter of this year, will be named the Barbara Winiarski Stroke & Diagnostics Center, in memory of Barbara Winiarski, for the care she received at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The family also desired to ensure the latest advancements in lifesaving technology are available to all who live and work in Napa Valley, the Feb. 1 news release stated.

Barbara Winiarski was 88 when she died at her Napa Valley home Oct. 8, 2021, according to her obituary. She was co-founder of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, as well as an artist, preservationist and philanthropist.

“The gift of the CT scanner and the Barbara Winiarski Stroke & Diagnostics Center add an entirely new dimension to the Queen of the Valley’s health care, embodying the miracles of scientific research and how they provide the means to heal the patient,” Warren Winiarski, Barbara’s husband , said in the release. “In the spirit of Barbara’s generosity and her many contributions to the Napa Valley, these gifts from the Winiarski Foundation also reflect the teamwork and community spirit that has characterized the Queen’s hospital services.”

Since 2018, Queen of the Valley Medical Center has been designated as a primary stroke center by The Joint Commission. The nonprofit organization accredits more than 22,000 United States health care organizations and programs, according to its website.

The new stroke and diagnostics center will be located next to the emergency department, according to the announcement.

“It is crucial to act quickly with stroke patients, and this addition, coupled with the Queen’s designation as a Primary Stroke Center, will enhance our ability to save lives and care for the residents of Napa County,” Garry Olney, chief executive of Providence Northern California, said in the announcement. “This remarkable gift from the Winiarski family is an example of how deeply this community cares for each other.”

Rachael Poer, president and chief philanthropy officer for Queen of the Valley Medical Center Foundation, stated : "We are thrilled to be advancing our stroke and diagnostic services in this way. This gift is a reflection of the incredible legacy of the Winiarski family; their generosity will have a lasting impact at the Queen.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.