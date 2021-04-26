Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center infection prevention manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: 1. Working knowledge and demonstrated comprehension of Infection Prevention principles and practices.

2. Knowledge of pertinent regulatory, accrediting, and advisory body requirements including, but not limited to, state and federal regulations, Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3. Assume a leadership role in cost-effective prevention of transmissible diseases and emergency management of outbreaks of novel pathogens.

4. Effective written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to educate and respond to hospital and external agency personnel.

5. Critical thinking and decision-making skills.

6. Computer literate, with a working knowledge of an epidemiology software system.

7. Demonstrate understanding of quality assurance monitoring.

8. Engage in continuing education with emphasis on aspects of infectious diseases, infection prevention, or public health.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional? In less than two years I have collaborated to achieve significant decreases in our hospital-acquired infection rates and fostered a culture of accountability and safety.

Years with company: 3.5

Length of time in current position: 2 years

Number of companywide employees: 1,121

Number who report to you: 2

Greatest professional accomplishment: This year I had the honor of receiving nine nominations from fellow coworkers for our organization's Values in Action (VIA) award. VIA is the highest honor given by our health system.

I was selected by a committee as one of five recipients for Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

The VIA award was created to celebrate individuals who stand out for embodying our health system's values, which include compassion, dignity, justice, excellence, and integrity. Finalists are honored for their deep commitment to the mission of Providence Health System and our vision of health for a better world.

Greatest professional challenge: One of the greatest professional challenges I face is working to maintain consistency in practice and knowledge among our hospital's 1,000+ caregivers.

Over the years I've learned the importance of clear communication, collaboration with key stakeholders, and partnering with hospital leadership to aid in dissemination of information.

In 2020 I created an internal website for Infection Prevention that is accessible to all staff and updated on a weekly basis with the most current resources and communication aides. This has proved to be an excellent resource that can be referenced 24/7 and contains all information in one easy to access place.

Best advice received: My grandmother once told me, "Whatever happens, everything will work out.”

In times of uncertainty I find myself reflecting on this advice, reassured that no matter the outcome there will always be another tomorrow. While life often does not pan out as planned, these experiences serve as an opportunity to embrace change and seek positivity even in the unexpected.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: By far the single most important event in my professional life in the past year has been the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As I sit writing today, I'm reminded that it was almost one year ago our facility accepted the first COVID-19 positive patients from a cruise ship. I vividly remember receiving the transfer notification, changing out of my pajamas, and driving to the hospital that evening to support our frontline caregivers.

I conducted a huddle with staff on the nursing unit to ensure our airborne isolation rooms were setup, we had all necessary personal protective equipment, and to address any questions so that our caregivers felt safe and reassured facing this novel event.

Once the ambulance arrived, I personally escorted emergency services personnel and the patients to their rooms to oversee the handoff. I worked through the night, only leaving around 7 a.m. the next day to catch up on sleep after I felt confident the morning shift was prepared to take over continuation of care.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

COVID-19 has changed just about every aspect of working in health care, as well as life outside of work. With the spread of COVID-19, health care facilities have had to rapidly adapt to new protocols and practices, all while facing economic, staffing, and supply shortages.

As an Infection preventionist, I've been called to duty as a subject matter expert to develop and disseminate education amid rapidly evolving information and changing recommendations.