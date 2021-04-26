Subscribe

Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center infection prevention manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 26, 2021, 8:12AM

Gianna Peralta

29

Infection Prevention Manager

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

1000 Trancas Street, Napa 94559

707-210-4129

www.providence.org/locations/norcal/queen-of-thevalley

Read other profiles of North Bay Business Journal’s 2021 Forty Under 40 Awards winners.

Responsibilities with your company: 1. Working knowledge and demonstrated comprehension of Infection Prevention principles and practices.

2. Knowledge of pertinent regulatory, accrediting, and advisory body requirements including, but not limited to, state and federal regulations, Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3. Assume a leadership role in cost-effective prevention of transmissible diseases and emergency management of outbreaks of novel pathogens.

4. Effective written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to educate and respond to hospital and external agency personnel.

5. Critical thinking and decision-making skills.

6. Computer literate, with a working knowledge of an epidemiology software system.

7. Demonstrate understanding of quality assurance monitoring.

8. Engage in continuing education with emphasis on aspects of infectious diseases, infection prevention, or public health.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional? In less than two years I have collaborated to achieve significant decreases in our hospital-acquired infection rates and fostered a culture of accountability and safety.

Years with company: 3.5

Length of time in current position: 2 years

Number of companywide employees: 1,121

Number who report to you: 2

Greatest professional accomplishment: This year I had the honor of receiving nine nominations from fellow coworkers for our organization's Values in Action (VIA) award. VIA is the highest honor given by our health system.

I was selected by a committee as one of five recipients for Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

The VIA award was created to celebrate individuals who stand out for embodying our health system's values, which include compassion, dignity, justice, excellence, and integrity. Finalists are honored for their deep commitment to the mission of Providence Health System and our vision of health for a better world.

Greatest professional challenge: One of the greatest professional challenges I face is working to maintain consistency in practice and knowledge among our hospital's 1,000+ caregivers.

Over the years I've learned the importance of clear communication, collaboration with key stakeholders, and partnering with hospital leadership to aid in dissemination of information.

In 2020 I created an internal website for Infection Prevention that is accessible to all staff and updated on a weekly basis with the most current resources and communication aides. This has proved to be an excellent resource that can be referenced 24/7 and contains all information in one easy to access place.

Best advice received: My grandmother once told me, "Whatever happens, everything will work out.”

In times of uncertainty I find myself reflecting on this advice, reassured that no matter the outcome there will always be another tomorrow. While life often does not pan out as planned, these experiences serve as an opportunity to embrace change and seek positivity even in the unexpected.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: By far the single most important event in my professional life in the past year has been the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As I sit writing today, I'm reminded that it was almost one year ago our facility accepted the first COVID-19 positive patients from a cruise ship. I vividly remember receiving the transfer notification, changing out of my pajamas, and driving to the hospital that evening to support our frontline caregivers.

I conducted a huddle with staff on the nursing unit to ensure our airborne isolation rooms were setup, we had all necessary personal protective equipment, and to address any questions so that our caregivers felt safe and reassured facing this novel event.

Once the ambulance arrived, I personally escorted emergency services personnel and the patients to their rooms to oversee the handoff. I worked through the night, only leaving around 7 a.m. the next day to catch up on sleep after I felt confident the morning shift was prepared to take over continuation of care.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

COVID-19 has changed just about every aspect of working in health care, as well as life outside of work. With the spread of COVID-19, health care facilities have had to rapidly adapt to new protocols and practices, all while facing economic, staffing, and supply shortages.

As an Infection preventionist, I've been called to duty as a subject matter expert to develop and disseminate education amid rapidly evolving information and changing recommendations.

My already full plate of duties at work was forced to stretch to accommodate the urgency of the unfolding pandemic, while still striving to maintain coverage and balance of other responsibilities within the hospital.

COVID-19 also turned my life outside of work upside down. No longer could I de-stress from the day at a group fitness class or meet a friend for dinner.

As a society we transitioned, often creatively, to new ways of connecting (thank goodness for Zoom calls and Facetime!). Necessity has forced us to adopt to a “new normal” of life and has also highlighted ways in which we as a nation can do better for all citizens.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

The two biggest lessons I've taken away from this experience is: 1) change is constant, and 2) communication is key. Health care workers have had to pivot and adapt rapidly in the face of changing mandates, recommendations, and guidelines throughout the pandemic.

What's different about a novel pathogen is that there are so many unknowns due to lack of concrete data or scientific studies.

This is where communication has played a critical role in keeping frontline workers informed, and to ease transition whiplash by embracing the understanding that circumstances are subject to change as new information becomes available.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My organization has taken many steps to sustain our hospital and morale in the current economy. This has come through efforts such as frequent and robust communication and leadership rounding, ensuring all caregivers remained informed on system efforts such as supply of personal protective equipment and vaccine availability.

Our HR team has also worked to provide additional benefits and resources to staff to support distance learning, accommodating remote work, childcare resources, and compensation for home care.

Hospital leadership frequently celebrates frontline staff for their courage and ongoing dedication to supporting the health and safety of our community.

Next professional goal: My next professional goal is to obtain a doctoral degree, specifically Doctor of Public Health (DrPH). Candidates from a DrPH program are prepared for high-level leadership to influence positive change in public health and health care.

This multidisciplinary degree provides advanced education to apply research to design public health programs, devise solutions to address immediate and long-term public health issues, recognize emerging trends, employ social responsibility, and lead with integrity.

Education: 2009-2013: Bachelor of Arts degree with honors in anthropology University of California, Berkeley 2013-2015; Master of Public Health (MPH) in Epidemiology and Biostatistics; completion of Aging Specialty Area University of California, Berkeley 2015-2017: Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Council of State and Territorial Epidemiology (CSTE) Applied Epidemiology Fellowship in Infectious Diseases Atlanta, GA

Hometown: Napa (I was born at the hospital I now work at!)

Community/nonprofit activities: Volunteer at Napa County COVID-19 testing center (Napa Valley Expo); board member, If Given a Chance (https://www.ifgivenachance.org/)

Mentor/admired businessperson: I'm extremely fortunate to have had several incredible mentors throughout my academic and professional career that encouraged my growth and opened doors to further opportunities.

Looking back, one of my first mentors who had a dramatic influence on my career path was my graduate adviser, Dr. William Satariano.

Bill, as he was affectionately called, was a professor of epidemiology and community health science and endowed chair of geriatrics at UC Berkeley. I first met Bill as an undergraduate while working in a public health lab. He approached me about the idea of pursing an MPH degree and encouraged me to apply to UC Berkley's School of Public Health program.

After confirming my acceptance, he became my graduate adviser. I even worked as a graduate student instructor for his undergraduate public health course in community health and human development.

We continued our work through the public health lab, investigating the intersection of aging and mobile technology for fitness and cognitive development.

Upon graduating from the MPH program, we continued working together on a systematic literature review of respite programs for caregivers of older adults.

Bill passed away in May 2017 at the age of 70, the same weekend I graduated from my CDC Fellowship. I remember him fondly and am thankful to him for planting the seed that ultimately led me to where I am today. His legacy lives on through the many generations of Berkeley students and colleagues.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

I cringe a bit when I hear the phrase, “low-hanging fruit.”

In health care, low-hanging fruit are especially annoying, as they represent something obvious or readily fixed with little effort. These situations often consume a disproportionate amount of time to address relative to their importance, but cumulatively can become a significant challenge to address.

Typical day at the office: In my case, there is no such thing as a “typical” day! Most mornings I start off by checking my email and reporting out at our morning leadership huddle.

Afterwards, I work on a variety of projects which could involve a combination of any of the following: presenting at meetings, environment of care rounding, reviewing patient charts, conducting isolation rounds, writing or updating facility policies, developing educational materials.

I love the variety of responsibilities that I have as an Infection Prevention professional, and enjoy the challenge of ongoing learning in a multitude of areas in medicine and health.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The best thing about being under 40 is having the energy to keep up with such a fast-paced line of work. I'm thankful I can wake up early, work a full day, and still have time and energy to make it to the gym and cook dinner.

The worst thing about being under 40 is the perceived lack of experience. While with time comes experience, lived experience is often underestimated. Since starting my position at Queen of the Valley, I've experienced earthquakes, wildfires, and a global pandemic!

Best place to work outside of your office: I've found one of the most productive places to work outside of my office is when traveling on an airplane (prior to COVID-19, of course). Being stuck in one place with very few distractions would allow me to concentrate my focus and often accomplish a great deal in just a few hours' time.

I also enjoy sitting at a coffee shop with my laptop while sipping a cappuccino—Ritual is one of my favorite local spots.

Hobbies: Outside of work, you can often find me taking classes at Napa Aerial Fitness. I decided to give aerial acrobatics a try when the Napa studio first opened in 2017, and it was love at first flight!

I've been in several performances and even started teaching aerial hammock classes.

It's one of my favorite ways to exercise and decompress. I also enjoy cooking, baking, and trying new recipes. I'm always looking for new plant-based dishes that are packed with flavor!

On weekends I like to enjoy the outdoors through running, hiking, or riding my bike along the Vine Trail. I recently become interested in mycology (the study of fungi) and enjoy nature walks looking for different species of mushrooms.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I knew from an early age I wanted to work in healthcare.

Initially I thought this might be as a physician, specializing in dermatology or geriatrics. I also considered becoming an avian veterinarian, due to my fondness of birds. Once I discovered the field of public health and epidemiology though, I realized I found my true calling.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: I would like to become a Fellow of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (FAPIC). Fellow of APIC status is a distinction of honor for infection preventionists who are not only advanced practitioners of infection prevention practice, but also leaders within the field.

Applicants must be an APIC member in good standing for the last five consecutive years, hold CIC certification, have a Master's degree or higher, and have at least seven years of infection prevention work experience to apply.

Additionally, potential applicants must be recognized as a named author in a scientific peer-reviewed publication and demonstrate achievement in activities related to leadership, infection prevention and control, performance improvement and implementation science, and technical and infection prevention and control informatics.

First job: My very first job was working at Gotts Roadside at the Oxbow Market (at the time it was Taylor's Refresher). I would work weeknights after high school bussing tables and eventually working my way up to being a cashier. I still enjoy going to Gotts for a veggie burger and fries!

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry

Favorite movie: “Interstellar”

Favorite App: Instagram

Favorite after-work drink: A glass of great red wine or a French 76 (vodka, lemon juice, sugar syrup, and brut champagne).

Last vacation: My last vacation was a road trip to Big Fork, Montana. Along the way I took the opportunity to stop and explore Crater Lake, Burney Falls, and hike Sawtooth Range in Stanley, Idaho.

Once in Montana, I spent several days exploring the beauty of Glacier park and the surrounding small towns. While this was my first time visiting Montana, I hope to be back soon for more adventures!

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My mom is very proud of my academic accomplishments, particularly being a UC Berkeley graduate (go Bears!). She loves to share that I completed my post-graduate fellowship in applied epidemiology and infectious diseases in Atlanta, GA, working closely with colleagues at the Centers for Disease control.

Throughout everything, she has always been my biggest supporter and encouraged me to pursue my dreams to the fullest.

